Separation to Be Solved



Internet companies are under the fierce competition of standing out from the "crowd" and grabbing people's attention, as varied new products are rolling out every couple of weeks and people's demands for cutting-edge technology have become stronger than ever. And the time has passed when one single person could prop up the whole company in the internet industry, like Bill Gates to Microsoft. Nowadays, a breakthrough and improvement can hardly be done without collaboration among departments of a corporation. To survive in this competitive situation, working overtime collaboratively seems to be the only way out. As a matter of fact, over-work has already become prevalent in many internet companies.



The 996 work schedule is a case in point of the "overtime culture." I personally regard current 996 as an immature system of overtime culture, for it causes the separation and contradiction between the employers and employees. They are supposed to fight for the corporation's future as an integrated whole, but in fact workers are condemning entrepreneurs for exploiting their surplus value, while entrepreneurs claiming that it is a blessing for them to exert their best efforts. Thus in many cases, 996 leads to the inefficiency and underachievement of companies.



As overtime has become an inevitable fact, a company should look at ways to develop a positive overtime system by building up employees' sense of belonging. Above all else, enterprises need to clearly inform employees of the stage the companies are currently in and make sure employees approve the extra-work regulations posed to ensure competitiveness. This process of reaching consensus is indispensable. Moreover, overtime cannot be the norm. Appropriate break time is always beneficial to refresh and inspire workers. Moderation is the key. Otherwise, extra-work will not only reduce efficiency and creativity but also lead to workers' loss of loyalty to their greedy company. Or even in the worst case, it can endanger workers' health. Last but not least, it's important to provide employees with satisfactory overtime compensation. Employees are entitled to a salary commensurate with their work, which is definitely the best way to keep employees well-motivated. And creating a harmonious and comfortable working environment helps to relieve workers stress and lighten their mood. With these methods, I believe the separation provoked by the 996 work schedule will cease to grow.



Besides company's effort to arouse employees' sense of belonging, employees should make an attempt to adapt themselves to the existing overtime culture to their best. Judgment needs to be made in the first place, whether it's worthwhile to devote so much for what you gain. They have to recognize the fact that they're sacrificing other valuable aspects of life, family and relaxation for example, for career. A lot of people may find it hard to accept, but they find it even harder to quit a job, because being temporarily jobless can be a tough situation, with children and other family business to take care of when there is no constant financial support. In spite of this, I still suggest struggling people to quit as soon as possible and find another suitable job, since putting up with a job that would last for the rest of your life is devastating while being jobless is only short-termed. On the other hand, there are also people who aim to devote their lives to career, because this is the profession they dream of and heavy workload may give them a strong sense of fulfillment. And this is the case for me as well. I have always been determined to become a transnational journalist, which is a demanding job. The regular 996 work schedule can probably be the best case. But it won't stop me from accomplishing the goal. So for people like me, we should strike a balance between work and family. And hopefully, to thrive on it.



In the unavoidable overtime culture of internet companies, it's high time employers and their employees gained mutual understanding and made a joint effort in order to strive.





