A lot of bluff and bluster but no blows in no-touch street fight

Two men from South China show off their fighting posture but never hit each other. Photo: Screenshot from video by Passion News

An elderly man and a security guard at a local residential compound got into a physical altercation that was surreptitiously recorded by a passerby showing the older man attempting the punch and kick but never landing one.The 15-second video of a portion of the fight at a compound in Heyuan, South China's Guangdong Province shows the men literally standing toe-to-toe. In the video posted by Passion News on Saturday, the elderly man lifts a knee and fakes a kick and then throws a half-hearted right hook and left jab that are nowhere close to hitting the security guard who has his fists up and moves to block the short-of-target strikes.For some reason many Chinese netizens found the video, which was viewed more than 5.8 million times as of Sunday, to be hilarious. The video doesn't show how the fight ended.It's assumed in the video that the elderly man is a local resident who became incensed when he drove up to the compound's front gate, which the security guard didn't open quickly enough.Many netizens said no-touch fighting is a good way for two people to scuffle as no one gets hurt and no one breaks the law."Fortunately neither of them is a Qigong master, otherwise one might get hurt from a touchless punch," wrote a netizen.Passion News