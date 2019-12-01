Rescued tigers leave Poland for Spain

Five of nine tigers that narrowly survived a gruelling journey across Europe set off on Saturday for their new home at a Spanish animal refuge after weeks of recovery at a Polish zoo."The tigers have left. We're very happy that in just 24 to 30 hours they will arrive," said Malgorzata Chodyla, spokeswoman for the zoo in Poznan, western Poland.Their destination is the Primadomus Wildlife Refuge in the southeastern Spanish town of Villena.Chodyla said there was a brief scare, as two of the tigers did not want to sleep, despite the sedatives they were given.In late October, Polish border authorities found 10 emaciated and dehydrated big cats in the back of a truck taking them from Italy to a zoo in Russia's Dagestan Republic.Polish prosecutors charged two Italian truck drivers and a Russian man believed to have organized the journey with animal abuse after the truck got stuck for days on Poland's border with Belarus.AFP