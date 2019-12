Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2019 shows a view of the "Christmas Village" in Dolac Gornji, Croatia. The village with only 11 inhabitants was decorated with 2.3 million lamps totaling 48 kilometers in length. (Ivo Cagalj/Pixsell/Handout via Xinhua)

