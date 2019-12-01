New Year celebration of Dong ethnic group raises curtain in Guiyang

People of the Dong ethnic group propose toast to guests during the celebration of Dong ethnic group's New Year in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 30, 2019. The 2019 New Year celebration of the Dong ethnic group raised its curtain in Guiyang on Saturday. Nearly 1,000 people of the Dong ethnic group shared their joys through toasting, making traditional food ciba and singing Dong ethnic group songs. The Dong ethnic group's New Year was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2011. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People of the Dong ethnic group perform during the celebration of Dong ethnic group's New Year in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 30, 2019.

People of the Dong ethnic group propose toast to guests during the celebration of Dong ethnic group's New Year in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 30, 2019.

People of the Dong ethnic group sing songs during the celebration of Dong ethnic group's New Year in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 30, 2019.

People of the Dong ethnic group make ciba, a kind of food made of sticky rice, during the celebration of Dong ethnic group's New Year in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 30, 2019.

People of the Dong ethnic group perform during the celebration of Dong ethnic group's New Year in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 30, 2019.

A man of the Dong ethnic group performs during the celebration of Dong ethnic group's New Year in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 30, 2019.