Kanas attracts visitors in winter with snow scenery in NW China's Xinjiang

Source:China Nesw Service Published: 2019/12/1 20:22:52

Photo taken on November 29, 2019 shows scenery near the Kanas Lake in Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Kanas scenic spot attracts lots of visitors in winter with its pure snow scenery and various entertainment. (Photo:IC)


 

