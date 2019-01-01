Olympic champ Mayer nabs long-awaited super-G win at Lake Louise

Photo: AFP

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Matthias Mayer won the first super-G of the men's alpine ski season Sunday, edging the discipline's reigning World Cup champion Dominik Paris at Lake Louise.In bright sunshine Mayer, who won the 2014 Olympic downhill gold and super-G gold at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, clocked 1 minute 31.40 seconds to notch his first win in the Canadian Rockies - where he had three runner-up finishes between 2013 and 2015.The Austrian's sixth World Cup victory was his third super-G win - and his first in the discipline on the World Cup circuit since January 2017.It put him in the lead in the overall standings with 161 points - just one point in front of Paris who was second in 1:31.80.Italy's Paris, who won three World Cup super-G races last season, was the seventh man out of the gate.He appeared to have picked up where he left off when he powered into the lead, overtaking Switzerland's Mauro Caviezel.But he was knocked out of the top spot by Mayer, with Caviezel finishing the day tied for third with Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr in 1:31.89.Paris settled for his second runner-up finish of the weekend.He was edged in Saturday's downhill by German Thomas Dressen, who ­posted a stunning comeback victory exactly a year to the day after a crash at Beaver Creek ended his 2018-19 season.Dressen capped his return from ­injury with a 10th-place finish in the super-G.Mayer's victory ended seven years of Norwegian dominance at Lake Louise. Since 2011, now-retired Aksel Lund Svindal and his compatriot Kjetil Jansrud had ruled the Super-G at the Canadian resort.Jansrud, winner of the Lake Louise super-G the past two years, finished eighth.The men now travel to Beaver Creek, Colorado, for a super-G, downhill and giant slalom on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.