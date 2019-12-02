Strong enforcement of domestic soybean revitalization plan a resounding success

China launched its national soybean revitalization plan this spring, vowing to increase the total planting area. Photo: VCG

Planting of China's home grown soybeans from 2015 to 2019. Graphics: GT

China is steadfastly implementing its soybean revitalization plan with strong enforcement while expanding import sources in order to reduce reliance on the US, which was once China's largest soybean import source, amid a prolonged trade war between the world's two largest economies.China launched its national soybean revitalization plan this spring, vowing to increase the total planting area to 9.33 million hectares in 2020 and raise output to 2,025 kilograms per hectare next year."The execution power of the plan is strong," Jiao Shanwei, editor-in-chief of grain news website cngrain.com, told the Global Times. He said the strong enforcement of the policy is related to China's fast reaction to the trade war with the US and a fast-tracking of work by the Heilongjiang provincial government.In 2017, the total planting area of soybeans in China was only about 8.25 million hectares, but the figure surged to 8.46 million hectares in 2018 and reached more than 8.67 million hectares in 2019.Zhu Yuebin and local farmers at the Daxijiao Farm No.5 management area harvested 2,400 tons of soybeans from an 882-hectare section of land this October. The farm is located in the Jiusan State Farms area in Heilongjiang, the main soybean-producing area in China. Zhu, who manages the farm, told the Global Times that local farmers are enthusiastic to grow soybeans this year."2019's subsidies for soybean growers reached 3,825 yuan ($543.90) per hectare, much higher than the subsidies for corn growers, which are 450 yuan per hectare," Zhu said, adding that, under the encouragement of the national soybean revitalization plan, his farm is going to add another 243 hectares of land to grow soybeans next year.In addition to the national policy, Zhu said farmers also take the soybean market into consideration, and noted that this year's soybean price is higher than last year's."Even though the rain is heavy this year and the temperature is low, which is bad for growing soybeans, it's great for us to harvest such an abundant amount," he said.According to statistics the Jiusan State Farms area sent to the Global Times, the total planting area of soybeans expanded to 169,467 hectares this year from 128,333 hectares in 2018, up 32 percent.Meanwhile, countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Russia and Ukraine all pay close attention to China's soybean market. China said in November that it is seeking to buy 3.7 million tons of soybeans from Russia by 2024.From July to September, China increased the quantity of soybeans imported from diverse sources, statistics from the General Administration of Customs showed.In July, the quantity of imported soybeans grew 8.4 percent year-on-year. It grew 3.6 percent in August and 2.3 percent in September. October witnessed a decline of 10.7 percent compared with last October.Heilongjiang harvested soybeans in September and October.