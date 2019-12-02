Kenyans dominate Nanning Marathon

Kenyans placed first in the men's and women's races during Sunday's Nanning Marathon in the capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Kiura Mugendi won the men's 42.195-kilometer race in 2:16:57, while his compatriot Flavious Kwamboka won the women's race in 2:45:29.
There were also good achievements by domestic athletes, as Wei Guochao and Bao Yuekun finished second and third in the men's half marathon race, while Deng Yufang won the women's half marathon.
The marathon, held annually since 2006, has become a magnet for distance runners in Southeast Asia.
Yang Xuemin, chief of the Nanning Sports Bureau, said about 40,000 runners applied to enter the Nanning race, and 28,000 runners participated in Sunday's race.
The marathon is a qualifier race for runners over the age of 40 to enter the World Marathon Majors (WMM) in 2021, organizers said. Currently only four marathon races in China serve as a WMM qualifier event.
The WMM includes prestigious marathons in London, Tokyo, Boston, Chicago, New York and Berlin.
Nanning has established itself as a sports city after hosting the World Gymnastics Championships, Cup of China football tournament and badminton's Surdiman Cup among other sporting events.