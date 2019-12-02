Chinese FM mocks Western media’s double standards

Photo: FM

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday ridiculed Western media's double standards in reporting issues involving China when asked to comment on the London Bridge terror attack.Usman Khan, 28, was shot dead after stabbing two people to death and injuring three others on Friday on the London Bridge. Police found that he was also wearing a bomb vest.The case had made headlines worldwide, with most media heatedly discussing the serious counter-terrorism situation the UK faces.But how would the Western media have reported if the London Bridge terror attack happened in China? Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference on Monday that "based on previous experiences, they would probably glorify the attacker as a 'fighter' and smear police use of guns as 'violence abusers.'"Terrorists are terrorists regardless of their nationality, religion, gender and age, so counter-terrorism work should not have "double standards," Hua said. Hua reiterated that terrorism is a common challenge in the world and called for global cooperation to explore more effective measures to crack down on terrorism and extremism.She also expressed condolences to the victims and their families, and supports the UK police's immediate measures.