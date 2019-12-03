Boy band star Lucas graces Nylon cover

Lucas on the cover of Nylon China’s December issue. Photo: Nylon China’s official Weibo account

The latest issue of Nylon magazine's Chinese edition recently hit newsstands featuring Chinese boy band WayV star Lucas on the cover. Twitter reaction from the teen idol's global following has served as a proof of the band's international appeal.Huang Xuxi, known by his fans as "Lucas," was born in Hong Kong in 1999 to a Chinese father and Thai mother. At 18, he began his singing career after he signed with the South Korean conglomerate SM Entertainment.Last year, Lucas made his singing debut as a member of NCT. For 2019, he has performed with other SM idol acts like WayV and SuperM.Having produced several albums as a member of WayV, the boyband superstar is also a frequent guest on popular Chinese variety shows, including "Day Day Up," and "Happy Camp."