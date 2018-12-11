Najib takes stand in 1MDB trial

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak Photo: AFP

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was a "victim" of the multimillion dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal that saw state coffers drained on his watch, his lawyer said Tuesday, as the ex-premier gave evidence in his own fraud trial.Huge sums were stolen from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, allegedly by the ex-prime minister and his cronies, and spent on everything from high-end real estate to artwork.Najib's coalition was ousted at the polls last year after six decades in power, largely due to public anger over the scandal.He has since been arrested and hit with dozens of charges linked to the looting of the investment vehicle."He is a victim as much as others in the 1MDB scandal," his lawyer Muhammad Shafee Adbullah told reporters."The leader of the pack is Jho Low," he said, referring to fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, a member of ­Najib's inner circle who allegedly masterminded the elaborate fraud that spanned from the US to Switzerland, Dubai and Singapore."The crux of my defense is the entire scheme is designed by Jho Low," Shafee added.Najib, 66, went on trial in April over the controversy, in a case centered on the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from former 1MDB unit SRC International into his bank accounts.Defense proceedings began with Najib giving testimony under oath. He will be cross-examined by prosecutors and is expected to be on the witness stand for around four days.He began his testimony reading from a 243-page ­statement, recalling his long career in politics and ministerial posts he held since 1978, including the post of finance minister, and giving lengthy background on the setting up of 1MDB and SRC.Defense lawyers had earlier said it would take two days for him to read the entire statement, but as his testimony went on, it appeared it would take longer. He was able to read only 70 pages in his statement by the end of the day. The trial will resume Wednesday.Najib is facing four charges of corruption and three counts of money-laundering in the trial. Each charge of corruption carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, and each money-­laundering count is punishable by a term of up to 15 years.