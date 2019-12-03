Zhaosu in Xinjiang: hometown of pegasus

Zhaosu county, Kazak autonomous prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, is known as the “last hometown of pegasus in China.” Many Ili horses and stallions are still kept there. Against the background of the snow mountains far away, it is a spectacular view to see thousands of horses galloping on the vast prairie. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Wenwu)

