Chinese netizens condemn TV station for response to death of Godfrey Gao

Fans hold a wake for Godfrey Gao in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, on Friday. Photo: VCG Chinese netizens denounced Zhejiang TV station (Zhejiang STV) for its response to the death of Taiwan island actor Godfrey Gao, and posted 20 questions on the official Sina Weibo account for Gao's fans.

The Weibo account "Gao Yixiang ba�?posted 20 questions and called on Zhejiang STV to give a public reply to Gao's death in the show "Chase Me" on November 27.

"Gao's body was finally returned home six days after the incident. Zhejiang STV only gave an explanation to the public by posting two announcements without an official seal and used money to influence public opinion, divert attention and cover it up. We don't want your hypocritical apology. We want the truth!�?the post read.

The 20 questions are about the reasons why the TV station did not conduct more timely rescue efforts when Gao fell to the ground and their delayed response to the whole incident.

The hashtag of 20 questions to Zhejiang STV has gained 850 million views on Weibo and many Chinese netizens commended Weibo for asking the station to give a proper reply.

"Do you still have a conscience? For the recording effect of the program, Gao fell down but you continued to record the program and missed the golden rescue time. We need the truth,�?one netizen said on Weibo.