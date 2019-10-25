New Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines confident of bilateral relations

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) meets with Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua (center) in Manila, capital of the Philippines, October 24. Photo: Xinhua
The new Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian arrived in Manila on Tuesday with confidence in the healthy development of bilateral ties, following his official appointment in late November.
Huang gave a brief speech at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, expressing his happiness for Philippine economic growth in recent years and confidence about the healthy development of bilateral ties between the two countries. He was given by a warm welcome by officials from Philippine foreign ministry, diplomats of Chinese Embassy in Manila and representatives of local overseas Chinese community.
Huang, born in Southeast China's Fujian Province, also mentioned that he feels a natural closeness and intimacy with the country.
Chinese observers hailed Huang's taking office as suggestive that China will further promote diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines and other ASEAN
countries.
A veteran diplomat, Huang left his post as Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN in October. As a career diplomat of 30 years, Huang has been posted in countries including India, Pakistan and the US.
Li Kaisheng, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences' institute of international relations, told the Global Times that Huang's assuming office suggested that the Philippines was likely to become a base for China's cooperation with ASEAN countries, pointing to a trend of sticking to mutual benefits in the South China Sea area.
Ge Hongliang, deputy director of the college of ASEAN studies at Guangxi University for Nationalities, said that Huang has successfully promoted China-ASEAN
relations during his tenure and his experiences will lift the two countries' strategic cooperation to a new stage.
China and ASEAN in 2018 adopted key documents consensus for political, security, and economic cooperation.