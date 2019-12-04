Chinese vice premier meets ADB president

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Takehiko Nakao, president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng met with Takehiko Nakao, president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Tuesday in Beijing.Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, expressed appreciation to Nakao as president of the ADB for upholding multilateralism and advancing the ADB's commitment to poverty alleviation and development in the Asian-Pacific region and deepening cooperation with China.China remains a developing country and the country's development is still inadequate and unbalanced, said Han, adding that China and the ADB have broad cooperation space.Han expressed the belief that cooperation between the two sides will only become better and better, and expressed the hope that the ADB will continue to provide support to China and help boost China's sustainable development.Noting that the economic globalization currently faces headwinds and the downward risks and uncertainties of the global economy is rising, Han said China is ready to work with the ADB to jointly safeguard multilateralism and make contributions to the building of an open world economy.Nakao spoke highly of China's great achievements in poverty alleviation, and said that the ADB is willing to continue to provide loans to China, actively promote sharing China's experience in poverty alleviation with other developing members, and deepen cooperation with China in all fields.