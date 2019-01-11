‘Xinjiang bill’ to spell bad news for US stock markets

The US House of Representatives is preparing to vote on its version of a bill concerning China's internal affairs in its northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. It is not good news for the US stock market.



Breaking news on the China-US trade war has been a factor fanning American stock market volatility in the past few months. With the Xinjiang-related bill in the pipeline, radical anti-China lawmakers in the US Congress have put China-US relations and the trade talks at risk. As a result, the US stock market should be prepared for a possible volatile run.



The Xinjiang-related bill is expected to harm Chinese firms' interests, which will force China to take countermeasures. US lawmakers may bet on China remaining silent on the Xinjiang-related bill, but China won't do this.



Whatever countermeasures China adopts would spell bad news for the US stock market.



The author is a reporter with the Global Times.