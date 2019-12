People take part in a "No to Trump - No to NATO" demonstration in London, Britain, Dec. 3, 2019. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

People take part in a "No to Trump - No to NATO" demonstration in London, Britain, Dec. 3, 2019. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

A man takes part in a "No to Trump - No to NATO" demonstration in London, Britain, Dec. 3, 2019. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

People take part in a "No to Trump - No to NATO" demonstration in London, Britain, Dec. 3, 2019. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

People take part in a "No to Trump - No to NATO" demonstration in London, Britain, Dec. 3, 2019. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)