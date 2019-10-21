Yuan systematically transforms into global currency

The Chinese currency, the yuan, is systematically transforming into a global currency despite seasonal fluctuations as well as political uncertainties, according to financial experts and currency data recorded by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), the current international payments network."It's just a matter of time until the yuan surpasses major international currencies, like the pound and the yen, in global payments usage," said Zhou Yu, a currency expert at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, on Wednesday.He predicted that the yuan would become the third most active currency for global payments, just behind the US dollar and the euro, in about five to 10 years.Although the yuan's share of currencies across global payments edged down to 1.65 percent in October from 1.95 percent in September, as shown by SWIFT data, the figure was seen largely hovering around close to 2 percent throughout the year.Also, data from the Bank for International Settlements indicates that the yuan has achieved impressive gains over the past 15 years, as measured by its share of global over-the-counter foreign exchange trade. The ratio stood at a mere 0.1 percent in 2004 and climbed to 4.0 percent in 2018 before rising further to 4.3 percent this year.When examined over a longer time - say, in the past five to 10 years - one would hardly suspect the Chinese currency would rise to global prominence backed by China's flourishing economy. For example, in January 2012, the yuan was only the 20th most active world-payments currency, with a share of 0.25 percent. But the currency managed to climb by six positions to 14th by the end of that year, with a share of 0.57 percent, SWIFT data showed.

Graphics: GT