Dancers perform the dance drama "Confucius" at Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 3, 2019. The dance drama "Confucius", performed by the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theatre, was staged on Tuesday at Mariinsky Theatre. (Photo by Vera Zaraeva/Xinhua)

Audience applaud the dance drama "Confucius" at Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 3, 2019. The dance drama "Confucius", performed by the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theatre, was staged on Tuesday at Mariinsky Theatre. (Photo by Vera Zaraeva/Xinhua)

Performers of the dance drama "Confucius" sign for fans at the backstage of Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 3, 2019. The dance drama "Confucius", performed by the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theatre, was staged on Tuesday at Mariinsky Theatre. (Photo by Vera Zaraeva/Xinhua)