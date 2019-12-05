Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/5 21:03:44

Consumers interact with pet ducks at a café in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province. The coffee shop, set up by college graduates, has raised several ducks as pets to attract customers. Photo: VCG



202b yuan

Estimated spending on pets by Chinese people in 2019, up 19 percent on a yearly basis: industry website goumin.com

5

Number of countries along the Belt and Road Initiative that have signed MoUs with digital-asset-trading marketplace Huobi China to seek cooperation in the digital currency sector: media reports

21 percent

Increase of revenue generated by internet firms above a certain scale in China during the first 10 months of the year, with a value of 990.2 billion yuan ($140.6 billion): Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

19

Number of companies that registered on the STAR Market, China's Science and Technology Innovation Board, which are expected to report growth in profits in 2019: cs.com.cn

4.4t yuan

China's services trade volume from January-October, an increase of 2.6 percent on a yearly basis: Ministry of Commerce on Thursday

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: ECONOMY
blog comments powered by Disqus