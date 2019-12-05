After 20 years, Macao chronicles another Chinese success story

Photo: VCG

The 20-year anniversary of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is a historical phenomenon I am privileged to behold and chronicle as a true American friend of the Chinese people. Having been part of media in Macao and the Greater Bay Area since 2005, watching this dynamic city evolve has been a pure pleasure. Especially as it merges ever more so with Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, and continues to globalize with Portuguese speaking countries.In fact, these two trends will be key focus points of the city going forward into 2020 toward 2030. Macao's first mandate is to continue to mature as a beacon of world tourism and leisure. This will take place in alignment with Greater Bay Area's high tech mission. There is already a robust 5G infrastructure being laid in Macao, with plans to start functioning in 2020. All the major integrated resort operators will have the opportunity to show the world how 5G world tourism and leisure plays out in real time - the US operators here can show their older cousins back in Las Vegas how the action will go down with 5G compliance with Macanese characteristics. There will certainly be a double down on this when the next casino concessions come up in 2022.As everyone who comes to Macao can see these days, its Western horizon is being flanked by a wall of rising skyscrapers in Zhuhai. Once mostly made up of fishing villages and farms, Hengqin Island is growing fast and bringing Macao closer to its bosom. Since the Lotus Bridge crossing into Hengqin became 24-hour in operation, it is now easy to head into Hengqin for relaxing and living as this corporate retreat becomes like Pudong in Shanghai in the coming years. The Zhuhai border of Gongbei is also a transforming region with more entertainment venues and shopping for Macao residents to enjoy and let their hair down.For Macao residents, another attraction at Gongbei is the high-speed rail. That means 45 minutes to Guangzhou and around three hours to the karst mountains of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Yangshuo area. For me here in Macao, this means I leave office midday Friday and catch a quick train to have dinner and a sundowner in the mountains. I mention this because Macao is more than just a fulfilling city to live, work and travel in - as it merges more with Zhuhai and the Greater Bay Area, it is becoming a regional capital in its own right so everything nearby is convenient to access. This is one of its greatest examples as China's leading SAR.Another example of Macao as China's leading SAR is how it has embraced the role of engaging the Portuguese speaking world. It is a rare moment in post-colonialism to see such collaboration being formulated. It is a shame such damage has been done by colonialism and that post-colonialism has been marred by periodic spasms from it - as evidenced by a minor cabal of looters and vandals lingering in China's troubled SAR in Hong Kong.But in Macao, the spirit of this post-colonial transition is far more vibrant and hopeful with the increasing Portuguese outreach helping. I can't count the number of times I have been invited to or attended a new event involving Portuguese speaking countries this year - last month I travelled to Lisbon to witness a historic signing of an agreement between global universities and one from Macao. There is even the Angola Chamber of Commerce in Macao now. Given Guangzhou's large and historic African population, we will see deeper ties between Macao and Africa in the years to come. The same is true for Brazil, as there are many Brazilians doing business and studying in China. Macao is a natural place for them to visit.The incoming Chief Executive of Macao SAR, Ho Iat-seng, has said that this Portuguese speaking world policy will be a very important part of the city's mission and identity. This is special and unique and will have global repercussions for decades to come - enriching the next three decades of this SAR. As they say in Portuguese, Feliz Aniversário!The author is editor of Peace Post (www.peacepost.asia) and South China Sea Magazine online (www.southchinasea.com.cn). opinion@globaltimes.com.cn