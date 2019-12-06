Political advisors discuss developing eco-compensation mechanisms

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a bi-weekly seminar to discuss addressing problems in developing compensation mechanisms for ecological conservation, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2019.(Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese national political advisors convened a bi-weekly seminar on Thursday to discuss addressing problems in developing compensation mechanisms for ecological conservation.The seminar, held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, was presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.Wang called for efforts to improve related policies and step up investments, and stressed both the government's leading role and social participation in establishing a Chinese-style policy system for eco-compensation that fits the country's conditions.A total of 12 political advisors, experts and scholars put forward their suggestions, while over 160 political advisors voiced their opinions via a mobile platform.They noted that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, a lot of explorations have been carried out for eco-compensation mechanisms, and the policy framework has been established.Some problems still need to be addressed, including the imperfect laws and regulations in the area and a lack of funding channels, according to the political advisors.Political advisors proposed advancing legislation concerning eco-compensation mechanisms to better define the principles, areas, scope, subjects, standards and funding sources of the compensation and the rights and responsibilities of stakeholders.They also proposed setting up more market-oriented and diversified eco-compensation mechanisms and strengthening trans-departmental information sharing and trans-regional coordination.