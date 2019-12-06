China to ensure pork supply for holiday season, restore production by 2021

Photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said it aims to restore the nation's pig production by 2021, and has provided a clear roadmap to illustrate the country's determination to stabilize its pork supply.According to a file posted on the ministry's website on Wednesday, China should attempt to curb the pig inventory's downward trend as soon as possible, ensure a stable supply for the upcoming holidays, ensure production capacity is restored to almost yearly levels by the end of 2020, and fully restore pig production by 2021.The move came after Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on November 30 underscored the importance of restoring hog production and ensuring the steady supply of livestock products by any means, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Hu urged the implementation of measures rolled out to restore hog production, and said it was necessary to ensure the supply of pork during the upcoming New Year, Spring Festival and the "two sessions" in March.China, the world's largest pork consumer, has suffered from the outbreak of African swine fever, which has led to the death or culling of millions of pigs.

The consumer price index was up 3.8 percent year-on-year in October, the fastest increase in nearly eight years with the rising pork price as a major driving force.However, China's hog production had basically bottomed out in recent months, and began to rebound as key production indicators started to recover.The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, citing data from 200 wholesale markets, showed that the national pork price fell for four consecutive weeks, declining more than 20 percent.Global Times