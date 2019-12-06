China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 works in Antarctica's Prydz Bay to recover, deploy sea-based buoys

Members of China's 36th Antarctic expedition team recover sea-based buoys deployed by the 34th expedition team in Antarctica's Prydz Bay, Dec. 3, 2019. China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, worked in Antarctica's Prydz Bay to recover and deploy sea-based buoys. Photo: Xinhua

Members of China's 36th Antarctic expedition team search for sea-based buoys deployed by the 34th expedition team in Antarctica's Prydz Bay, Dec. 3, 2019. China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, worked in Antarctica's Prydz Bay to recover and deploy sea-based buoys. Photo: Xinhua

Members of China's 36th Antarctic expedition team deploy sea-based buoys in Antarctica's Prydz Bay, Dec. 4, 2019. China's first domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, worked in Antarctica's Prydz Bay to recover and deploy sea-based buoys. Photo: Xinhua

