Event showcasing traditional culture held in NW China's Xinjiang

Ninth-grader Li Shuhan performs a classical dance at the No. 30 Middle School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 5, 2019. An event showcasing traditional culture was held at the school on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

Performers play traditional musical instruments at the No. 30 Middle School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 5, 2019. An event showcasing traditional culture was held at the school on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

A boy performs martial arts at the No. 30 Middle School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 5, 2019. An event showcasing traditional culture was held at the school on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua