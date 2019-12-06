India's main opposition Congress party protests against rising onion prices

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram holds a placard which reads "Inflation rising, onion prices rising, why is the Modi Government silent?" during a protest against the rising onion prices in New Delhi, India on Dec. 5, 2019. The onion prices across Indian states continue to soar as government promised to import the edible bulbs from foreign countries. India's main opposition Congress party lawmakers Thursday protested inside the parliament premises against rising onion prices. The members were holding placards and shouted slogans against the government's apathy toward the price hike. Photo:Xinhua

A labor carries a sack of onions at a wholesale market in New Delhi, India, on Dec. 5, 2019. The onion prices across Indian states continue to soar as government promised to import the edible bulbs from foreign countries. Photo:Xinhua

An onion vendor waits for customers at a wholesale market in New Delhi, India, on Dec. 5, 2019. The onion prices across Indian states continue to soar as government promised to import the edible bulbs from foreign countries. Photo:Xinhua

A vendor sells onions at a vegetable market in New Delhi, India, on Dec. 5, 2019. The onion prices across Indian states continue to soar as government promised to import the edible bulbs from foreign countries. Photo:Xinhua

Vendors sell onions at a vegetable market in New Delhi, India, on Dec. 5, 2019. The onion prices across Indian states continue to soar as government promised to import the edible bulbs from foreign countries. Photo:Xinhua

Laborers transport onion sacks with a cycle rickshaw at a wholesale market in New Delhi, India, on Dec. 5, 2019. The onion prices across Indian states continue to soar as government promised to import the edible bulbs from foreign countries. Photo:Xinhua