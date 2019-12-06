Indian police kill 4 suspects in rape, murder of veterinarian

A woman shouts slogans during a protest over a rape-and-murder case in New Delhi, India, on Dec. 2, 2019. Indian lawmakers raised serious concerns in the Indian Parliament on Monday over last week's rape-and-murder case of a woman in India's southern city of Hyderabad. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Police in the southern Indian state of Telangana on Friday shot dead four men suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old woman veterinarian, officials said.The men,who were in police custody, tried to escape as they were taken back to the crime scene during the early hours of Friday as part of the police investigation."They were killed in the crossfire. They tried to snatch weapons from the guards but were shot dead," Prakash Reddy, a deputy commissioner of police in Hyderabad told media, adding that the men died before any medical help could arrive.According to police officials, the accused were taken to the spot to reconstruct the crime.Last week massive protests erupted after charred body of the victim was discovered on the outskirts of the Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana. The protesters accused authorities and police of inaction.The victim had left home on her motorbike to visit a doctor's clinic. However, when she came out she found a flat tyre.Police said the four accused all truck-drivers and cleaners had deflated her scooter tyre and when she returned from an appointment with the doctor, they took her to a truck yard with the promise of fixing her scooter. However, inside the yard, the victim was gang-raped, strangled and later her body burnt to destroy evidence.Following the rape and murder of veterinarian, there was a growing demand from people in Hyderabad and elsewhere that the accused be handed a death penalty.Sexual attacks on women and girls in India puts a question mark on their safety.In December 2012 a fatal gang-rape of a medical student in New Delhi brought the spotlight on crimes against women in India.The incident saw huge protests and resulted in new anti-rape laws in the country. However, brutal sexual attacks against women and girls continue to be reported across India.