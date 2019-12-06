Decorations made for upcoming Christmas across world

Syrians attend a Christmas bazaar in Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 5, 2019. Around 40 women showcased their handmade Christmas decorations in the bazaar with the aim of raising funds for orphanages and nursing homes. Photo:Xinhua

A woman shows a mini Santa Claus toy during a Christmas bazaar in Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 5, 2019. Around 40 women showcased their handmade Christmas decorations in the bazaar with the aim of raising funds for orphanages and nursing homes. Photo:Xinhua

Scuba divers in Santa Claus' costumes decorate a Christmas tree in a shark tank as part of their Christmas celebrations in Budapest, Hungary, on Dec. 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Scuba divers in Santa Claus' costumes decorate a Christmas tree in a shark tank as part of their Christmas celebrations in Budapest, Hungary, on Dec. 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua