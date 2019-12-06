Scenery of Cuiping Island on Yinghu Lake in China's Shaanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/6 18:54:39

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows the scenery of Cuiping Island on Yinghu Lake in Hanbin District of Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
