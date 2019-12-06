Stunning scenery of flaming cloud in Mount Huangshan

Photo taken on December 5, 2019 shows the amazing scenery of flaming cloud in Huangshan city, East China's Anhui province. Mount Huangshan, a famous natural resort in Eastern China's Anhui province, looks pretty in all seasons. Photo:China News Service

