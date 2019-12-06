Birds seen in Yellow River Wetland National Nature Reserve in China's Henan

Birds are seen in the Yellow River Wetland National Nature Reserve in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Birds are seen in the Yellow River Wetland National Nature Reserve in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A bird flies in the Yellow River Wetland National Nature Reserve in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Birds are seen in the Yellow River Wetland National Nature Reserve in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Birds are seen in the Yellow River Wetland National Nature Reserve in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua