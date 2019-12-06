Birds seen in Yellow River Wetland National Nature Reserve in China's Henan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/6 19:49:37

Birds are seen in the Yellow River Wetland National Nature Reserve in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Birds are seen in the Yellow River Wetland National Nature Reserve in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

A bird flies in the Yellow River Wetland National Nature Reserve in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Birds are seen in the Yellow River Wetland National Nature Reserve in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Birds are seen in the Yellow River Wetland National Nature Reserve in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus