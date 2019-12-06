Paratroopers dive from transport aircraft

Paratroopers dive from the back of a transport aircraft over a drop zone during a recent massive airborne assault parachute training operation in the freezing conditions. They are assigned to a brigade under the PLA Air Force’s airborne troops. Photo:China Military

Paratroopers perform parachute landing fall upon contact with the ground during a recent massive airborne assault parachute training operation in the freezing conditions. They are assigned to a brigade under the PLA Air Force’s airborne troops.Photo:China Military

A paratrooper descends over the drop zone for advance penetration during a recent parachute training operation. He is assigned to a brigade under the PLA Air Force’s airborne troops. Photo:China Military

Parachutes bearing container delivery system descend over the drop zone after being dropped from a transport aircraft during recent heavy equipment parachute drops operation under the command of a brigade with the PLA Air Force’s airborne troops. Photo:China Military