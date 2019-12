President-elect of Argentina Alberto Fernández Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Arken Imirbaki will attend the inauguration ceremony of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Dec. 10 in Buenos Aires, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Friday.Arken Imirbaki, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will travel to Buenos Aires to attend the ceremony at the invitation of the Argentine government.