Public security minister meets with HK police chief in show of support

Commissioner of Police of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Tang Ping-keung helds a press conference on Tuesday morning. Photo: Hong Kong-based online news portal HK01
The central government and Ministry of Public Security
always firmly back the Hong Kong police and will continue to support the Hong Kong police in law enforcement, China's State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi said while meeting with Hong Kong Police Commissioner Chris Tang Ping-keung in Beijing on Friday.
Zhao extended his congratulations to Tang on his appointment as Hong Kong Police Commissioner, and said he expects the Hong Kong police force and mainland public security departments to strengthen cooperation and deepen exchanges to jointly safeguard national security and social stability in Hong Kong, the Ministry of Public Security said.
Stopping riots and restoring social order are still the most pressing tasks of Hong Kong, and Zhao said he hopes Tang could unite the Hong Kong police force to enhance confidence and consolidate the positive energy of anti-violence, protect the rule of law and maintain stability to stop riots and restore order as soon as possible.
Under the leadership of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the Hong Kong Police Force has faithfully performed its duties with due diligence, endured extraordinary tests and has worked hard to maintain the rule of law and overall social stability in Hong Kong, Zhao said.
Tang expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Public Security for its strong support and help. He said that the Hong Kong police will strive to restore order and unite all sectors of Hong Kong society to work together to safeguard "one country, two systems" and the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.
Tang arrived in Beijing on Friday, and he is also expected to visit the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council before returning to Hong Kong on Sunday.
