Vice premier meets Macao SAR government's new administrative team

Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday met with the new administrative team of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government led by incoming Macao SAR chief executive Ho Iat Seng.The team is in Beijing to receive training before taking office.Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Macao has made remarkable achievements in various undertakings since its return to the motherland 20 years ago, fully demonstrating the successful practice of "one country, two systems" with Macao's characteristics.Han said he hopes that the new administrative team, under the leadership of Ho, would fully and faithfully implement the "one country, two systems" principle, act in strict compliance with China's Constitution and the Basic Law of the Macao SAR and be loyal to the country.Han called for efforts to further improve governance capacity and address major issues affecting Macao's long-term development.During the meeting, Ho and members of his team reported their policy plans for administration.They pledged to follow instructions of the central government, fulfill their duties and take active measures to push for new achievements in the practice of "one country, two systems" with Macao's characteristics.