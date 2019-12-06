Chinese officials receive Pakistan civil awards

Pakistani Ambassador to China Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi (center) poses for photographs with the four Chinese officials who were given Pakistan's civil awards at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Dong Feng/GT

Four Chinese officials were given Pakistan's civil awards by Pakistani Ambassador to China Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi on behalf of the ­country's president at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing on Friday.Hashmi presented the award to Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National People's Congress' Financial and Economic Committee, Wang ­Xiaotao, head of China International Development Cooperation Agency, Lin Yi, vice president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), and Li Xuedong, the Communist Party of China ­secretary and director of the Party group of the Liao­ning Development and Reform Commission.Xu was the director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) from 2013 to 2017. He was awarded the Hilal-e-­Pakistan Medal of Honor."During his tenure at NDRC, Xu promoted the rapid development of the Belt and Road flagship project," the presidential decree of Pakistan said.Wang was awarded the Hilal-i-Quaid-e-Azam Medal of Honor. Until early 2018, Wang served as deputy director of the NDRC.Wang "played a major role in implementing the various projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor," the award statement said.During his tenure as Director of the International Cooperation Department under the NDRC, Li showed great friendship and sincerity with Pakistan."In recognition of Mr Li's contributions to Pakistan and his efforts to further strengthen Pakistan-China friendship, the President of Pakistan gladly awarded him the Tamgha-i-Pakistan Medal of Honor," the statement noted.Lin was awarded the Sitara-i-­Pakistan Medal of Honor."Pakistan-China friendship has been passed down from generation to generation. Lin made an indispensable effort," the award statement said.