Travel turmoil grips France as strike enters second day

A French SNCF railway guard walks past tracks at the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris as a strike by French transportation workers continued against French government's pensions reform plans in France on Friday. Photo: VCG

Travelers faced a second day of chaos across France on Friday as unions pressed on with a strike aimed at forcing President Emmanuel Macron to abandon pension reforms that brought nearly a million people onto the streets.Dozens of trains, metros and flights were canceled, many schools were again closed or offering only daycare, and four of the country's eight oil refineries remained blocked, raising the prospect of fuel shortages.The walkout is the latest test of Macron's mettle after months of protests from teachers, hospital workers, police and firefighters, capping a year of social unrest triggered by the "yellow vest" protest movement.Unions say Macron's proposal for a single pension system, which would eliminate dozens of separate plans for public sector workers, would force millions of people in both the public and private sectors to work well beyond the official retirement age of 62.The government will unveil details of the plan next week but has already said people will have to work longer to maintain a system that could have a deficit of up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion) by 2025.At least 800,000 took part in rallies around the country on Thursday, one of the biggest demonstrations of union strength in nearly a decade.Another day of strikes and rallies has been called for Tuesday.While most of the rallies Thursday were peaceful, police fired tear gas to disperse dozens of black-clad protesters smashing windows and throwing stones during the Paris march, with one construction trailer set on fire.Several dozens of people were arrested, and three journalists were injured after reportedly being hit by tear gas or stun grenades, including a Turkish journalist who was struck in the face. Clashes were also reported in Nantes, Lyon and other cities, recalling the violence that has marred several of the weekly "yellow vest" protests which erupted in November 2018.