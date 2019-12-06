HKSAR gov't urges political figures to stop asking for foreign intervention in Hong Kong affairs

A rioter waves a US national flag in Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong on August 11. Photo: AFP

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government expressed on Friday deep regret over the spreading of untrue claims overseas in recent days by some Hong Kong political figures who urged foreign governments or legislatures to interfere with the affairs of the HKSAR."Some politicians in Hong Kong openly supported the United States' 'Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act', and suggested similar legislation in other countries or regions with the intent to demand foreign intervention in Hong Kong affairs. This only conveys the wrong message to violent protesters and misleads them into thinking they have gained the support from other countries or regions. These politicians must bear the responsibility for society descending into chaos," the HKSAR government said in a statement released on Friday night.From June this year until now, there have been over 900 demonstrations, processions and public meetings held in Hong Kong. "Some political figures freely took part in these assemblies and processions and conducted media interviews without any restrictions. Ironically, they are also the ones who incessantly criticize the HKSAR government for suppressing freedom," said the statement."We urge these Hong Kong politicians, who wantonly smear our city's reputation, to treasure Hong Kong's freedom. The entire society should say no to violence and persuade protesters to express their views in a peaceful manner, to prevent peaceful protests from mutating to violent confrontations, and to stop depriving people with different opinions the freedom to live a normal life, to voice their discontent against violence and to take photos of rioters' destructive acts," it said."These irresponsible politicians, who make prejudicial and false statements about the conditions of human rights and freedom in Hong Kong, mislead people into thinking human rights and freedoms are being suppressed in the city. If such comments tarnish the international reputation of Hong Kong, they would also take a toll on investor confidence, exert more pressure on Hong Kong's economy, and ultimately make society and the general public suffer," it added.Stressing that "one country, two systems" is the best arrangement to maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability and to make Hong Kong a favorable place in which to live and work, the HKSAR government said it will resolutely continue to implement the "one country, two systems" principle, and urged the relevant political figures to "stop all acts showing contempt towards 'one country, two systems' which disregard the interests of the country and Hong Kong."