Chinese mainland box office gross income breaks 60 billion yuan benchmark on December 6

A poster for Chinese sci-fi movie The Wandering Earth Photo: IC

According to released official data, Chinese mainland box office gross income reached a 60 billion yuan ($8.53 billion) benchmark on Friday, 24 days earlier than last year.The five highest-earning movies in the Chinese mainland box office are Ne Zha (49.74 billion yuan), The Wandering Earth (46.56 billion yuan), Avengers: Endgame (42.41 billion yuan), My People, My Country (29.89 billion yuan) and The Captain (28.69 billion yuan). With the exception of Avengers: Endgame, the rest four are all Chinese movies.Chinese animated film Ne Zha made history in becoming the first Chinese animation to make the yearly top 10 highest-earning list at the Chinese mainland box office, eventually claiming the No.1 spot.Global Times