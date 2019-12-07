China's BYD lands large electric bus order in Netherlands

Photo: Xinhua

China's leading new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD cut a deal on Friday to provide 259 electric buses for the Netherlands, the largest single order the Chinese company has ever landed in Europe.The deal was made with Keolis Nederland BV, the Dutch subsidiary of global public transport provider Keolis."This is a momentous occasion for BYD and also represents a huge commitment to electric mobility since it becomes the largest European fleet ever switched to electric at one time," said Isbrand Ho, managing director of BYD Europe, adding that his company has worked tirelessly with Keolis to provide a complete transport solution.Under the deal, 259 pure-electric, emissions-free buses will be delivered from next summer and enter service from the end of 2020, according to BYD.Frank Janssen, CEO of Keolis Nederland, voiced his confidence in BYD's products, saying "We've chosen BYD due to our excellent experience with their e-buses... Furthermore we trust BYD's expertise as a manufacturer in developing and maintaining battery-packages.""It is another milestone for Keolis Nederland and the Keolis Group in developing and deploying electro-mobility solutions around the world and it reaffirms our commitment to supporting public transport authorities in the transition to sustainability," he added.BYD won its first European order in 2012 to supply six eBuses to the Dutch national park island of Schiermonnikoog. So far, it has made deliveries and taken orders in nearly 60 cities and more than 10 countries, according to the company.