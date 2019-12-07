HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
US intimidation in Taiwan Straits scares no one
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/7 13:29:49
If the Taiwan authority is still unaware of the historical changes in the Taiwan Straits' geopolitical situation, still believes that it will be safe as long as it clings to the US and still ignores the damage to Chinese national sovereignty, it will be incurably wrong.
Global Times
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus