Publicity program benefits over 150,000 rural left-behind children in China

Photo: Xinhua
A publicity event calling for better care and protection of rural left-behind children has been held in Beijing, marking the 100th of its kind this year.
Initiated in April 2018, the program of organizing 100 such events at construction sites a year targets parents who are migrant workers and has benefited more than 150,000 children left behind in rural areas.
The program aims at strengthening parents' guardianship awareness and family bonds between them and their children and gives instructions on better protecting their children.
It takes the joint efforts of families, government, society and enterprises to better care for and serve left-behind children, said Guo Yuqiang, director of the child welfare bureau of the Ministry of Civil Affairs
.
A total of 200 events have been organized in 31 provincial-level regions across the country so far, with more than 80,000 workers involved.