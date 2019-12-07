Endangered deer spotted in NE China

Photo:VCG

An endangered deer was spotted in northeast China's Jilin Province, the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park said Saturday.A short video of the water deer was captured Thursday by infrared cameras, according to the national park.This was the first time the animal was spotted at the national park, making its northmost appearance in China so far.The river deer is a national second-class protected animal and classified as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.The species' number has been decreasing in recent years due to the changing environment and hunting. However, with the development of national parks in China, wild animal populations have been growing, with ecosystems improved and biodiversity protection and restoration strengthened.Rare animals, including Siberian tigers, Amur leopards, brown bears, Asian black dears and Siberian musk deer, have been spotted at the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park in recent years.