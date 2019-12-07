Cultivation of off-season farm produce boosts local farmers' income

Farmers take care of strawberries in a greenhouse in Gangbei Village of Guma Township, Luanzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2019. Cultivation of off-season farm produce has not only boosted local farmers' income but also secured the winter vegetable and fruit supply to neighbouring cities including Beijing and Tianjin. Photo:Xinhua

A farmer collects tomatoes in a greenhouse in Xiaohuozhuangzi Village of Guma Township, Luanzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2019. Cultivation of off-season farm produce has not only boosted local farmers' income but also secured the winter vegetable and fruit supply to neighbouring cities including Beijing and Tianjin. Photo:Xinhua

A farmer collects tomatoes in a greenhouse in Xiaohuozhuangzi Village of Guma Township, Luanzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2019. Cultivation of off-season farm produce has not only boosted local farmers' income but also secured the winter vegetable and fruit supply to neighbouring cities including Beijing and Tianjin. Photo:Xinhua