Pilots manipulate fighter jets in live-fire training

A J-10 fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires missiles at a mock ground target during a live-fire flight training exercise on November 20, 2019. Photo:China Military

A J-10 fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires missiles at a mock ground target during a live-fire flight training exercise on November 20, 2019. Photo:China Military

A pilot sitting in the cockpit manipulates his J-10 fighter jet to release missiles at a mock ground target during a live-fire flight training exercise conducted by a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command on November 20, 2019. Photo:China Military

A simulated ground target is hit by missiles launched by a J-10 fighter jet during a live-fire flight training exercise conducted by a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command on November 20, 2019. Photo:China Military