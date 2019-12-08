China, Myanmar pledge to boost ties to new high

Myanmar President U Win Myint (R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Dec. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/U Aung)



Myanmar President U Win Myint met here Saturday with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi with both sides pledging to strengthen high-level exchanges to push bilateral ties to a new high.



The Myanmar president expressed gratitude to China for its long-term support for Myanmar's sovereignty, dignity and socio-economic development.



He hoped that both sides will seize the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations next year as an opportunity to consolidate and deepen mutual political trust, speed up the joint construction of the



The president also hoped that China would continue to support Myanmar in pressing forward the ongoing national reconciliation and peace process.



For his part, the Chinese state councilor said China and Myanmar are neighbors linked by rivers and mountains enjoying a "baobo" (brothers and relatives) friendship. Both countries advocate and practise the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, setting an example of equality and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries.



He pledged that China will continue to firmly support Myanmar's efforts in pursuing a development path suited to its own national conditions, protecting its legitimate rights and national integrity in the international arena and maintaining its overall development and stability. China also appreciates Myanmar's firm support for China on issues bearing on its core interests and major concerns, he said.



As the two countries will celebrate 70 years' diplomatic ties next year, China is willing to join hands with Myanmar to sum up experiences in bilateral cooperation in the past years while planing for future development of bilateral ties and carrying out a series of celebration activities, Wang said.



The Chinese state councilor said China is ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with Myanmar in the new year to push the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new high.

