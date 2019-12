France faces difficult weekend on roads as strikes continue to bite

The nationwide strike in France caused weekend travel turmoil on Saturday, with unions warning the walkouts would last well into next week.French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday justified a plan to overhaul pension regime, which triggered massive protests, but promised a social dialogue.

Police officers stand guard during a demonstration in Paris, France. (Photo by Zi Yang/Xinhua)

Police stand guard during the strike in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

A closed metro station due to the strike in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

A closed metro station due to the strike in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

A destroyed traffic light during the demonstration in Paris, France. (Photo by Zi Yang/Xinhua)

Police stand guard during a demonstration in Paris, France. (Photo by Yu Zhou/Xinhua)

A woman takes part in a demonstration in Paris, France. (Photo by Yu Zhou/Xinhua)

