Indrayani festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

People carry the chariot during the Indrayani Festival celebration at Kirtipur, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 6, 2019. The Indrayani festival is celebrated every year with the goddess Indrayani and lord Ganesh kept in chariots and roamed around the streets of Kirtipur with traditional instruments. (Photo by Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)

People play traditional music during the Indrayani Festival celebration at Kirtipur, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 6, 2019.

Women play flutes during the Indrayani Festival celebration at Kirtipur, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 6, 2019.

Women carry offerings during the Indrayani Festival celebration at Kirtipur, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 6, 2019.

Girls participate in the Indrayani Festival celebration at Kirtipur, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 6, 2019.

Girls participate in the Indrayani Festival celebration at Kirtipur, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 6, 2019.