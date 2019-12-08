Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops near Gaza

Palestinian medics carry a wounded boy during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, Dec. 6, 2019. (Photo by Mohammed Dahman/Xinhua)

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, Dec. 6, 2019. (Photo by Mohammed Dahman/Xinhua)

Palestinians run to take cover from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the border with Israel, east of Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Dec. 6, 2019. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A Palestinian protester hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, Dec. 6, 2019. (Photo by Mohammed Dahman/Xinhua)

Palestinians pray during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Dec. 6, 2019. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A Palestinian medic helps a wounded boy during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, Dec. 6, 2019. (Photo by Mohammed Dahman/Xinhua)